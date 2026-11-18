Country music’s biggest stars are gathering Nashville tonight (November 18) for the 60th annual CMA Awards, celebrating the artists, songs, and albums that defined the past year in country music.

With Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, and Cody Johnson competing for the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year, the ceremony promises plenty of memorable moments as winners are revealed across 12 categories.

Videos by American Songwriter

American Songwriter will keep you up to date on all the winners from the 2026 CMA Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below, which will be updated throughout the night as awards are announced.

Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.

2026 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners

Entertainer of the Year

Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Ella Langley

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top

Dandelion — Ella Langley

Middle of Nowhere — Kacey Musgraves

Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum

The Way I Am — Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Vocal Group of the Year

Winner: TBD

Nominees:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Winner: Brooks & Dunn

Nominees:

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Artist of the Year

Winner: Stephen Wilson Jr.

Nominees:

Avery Anna

Carter Faith

Emily Ann Roberts

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Single of the Year

Winner: Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

Nominees:

“Be Her” — Ella Langley

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“I Knew It, I Knew You” — Taylor Swift

“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

Song of the Year

Winner: “Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Nominees:

“Be Her” — Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt

“Beautiful Things” — Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney

“Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

“Dry Spell” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

Musical Event of the Year

Winner: “McArthur” — HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Nominees:

“A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)

“Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” — Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” — Carly Pearce & Riley Green

“McArthur” — HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw

Music Video of the Year

Winner: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

Nominees:

“Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley

“Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves

“Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.

“The Fall” — Cody Johnson

“White Horse” — Chris Stapleton

Musician of the Year

Winner: Charlie Worsham — Guitar

Nominees:

Tom Bukovac — Guitar

Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle

Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley — Guitar

Charlie Worsham — Guitar

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)













