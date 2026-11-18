Country music’s biggest stars are gathering Nashville tonight (November 18) for the 60th annual CMA Awards, celebrating the artists, songs, and albums that defined the past year in country music.
With Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Ella Langley, and Cody Johnson competing for the night’s top honor, Entertainer of the Year, the ceremony promises plenty of memorable moments as winners are revealed across 12 categories.
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American Songwriter will keep you up to date on all the winners from the 2026 CMA Awards. Check out the complete list of nominees and winners below, which will be updated throughout the night as awards are announced.
Reminder: For the most up-to-date results, refresh the page.
2026 CMA Awards Nominees and Winners
Entertainer of the Year
Winner: TBD
Nominees:
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Ella Langley
- Chris Stapleton
- Lainey Wilson
Album of the Year
Winner: TBD
Nominees:
- Ain’t In It For My Health — Zach Top
- Dandelion — Ella Langley
- Middle of Nowhere — Kacey Musgraves
- Parker McCollum — Parker McCollum
- The Way I Am — Luke Combs
Female Vocalist of the Year
Winner: TBD
Nominees:
- Miranda Lambert
- Ella Langley
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist of the Year
Winner: TBD
Nominees:
- Luke Combs
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Group of the Year
Winner: TBD
Nominees:
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- The Red Clay Strays
Vocal Duo of the Year
Winner: Brooks & Dunn
Nominees:
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
New Artist of the Year
Winner: Stephen Wilson Jr.
Nominees:
- Avery Anna
- Carter Faith
- Emily Ann Roberts
- Tucker Wetmore
- Stephen Wilson Jr.
Single of the Year
Winner: Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
Nominees:
- “Be Her” — Ella Langley
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “I Knew It, I Knew You” — Taylor Swift
- “Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
- “The Fall” — Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
Winner: “Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
Nominees:
- “Be Her” — Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt
- “Beautiful Things” — Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor
- “Dry Spell” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves, Josh Osborne
- “Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.
Musical Event of the Year
Winner: “McArthur” — HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
Nominees:
- “A Song To Sing” — Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)
- “Horses and Divorces” — Kacey Musgraves (feat. Miranda Lambert)
- “I Can’t Love You Anymore” — Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
- “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” — Carly Pearce & Riley Green
- “McArthur” — HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
Music Video of the Year
Winner: “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
Nominees:
- “Choosin’ Texas” — Ella Langley
- “Dry Spell” — Kacey Musgraves
- “Gary” — Stephen Wilson Jr.
- “The Fall” — Cody Johnson
- “White Horse” — Chris Stapleton
Musician of the Year
Winner: Charlie Worsham — Guitar
Nominees:
- Tom Bukovac — Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle
- Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley — Guitar
- Charlie Worsham — Guitar
(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)