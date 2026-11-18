These three arena rock vocalists make a case for the 1980s being one of the genre’s best decades. These high-octane, crowd-appeasing frontmen helped give rock a scale it hadn’t experienced before. When we listen to these vocalists, we can’t help but feel nostalgic for the 1980s and its unmatched talent.

Steve Perry

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Journey’s Steve Perry was the very essence of arena rock back in the 1980s. His voice can fill any-size room and hit the listener right in the chest. He powered through many of the decade’s biggest hits, giving arena rock its titular sound.

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Take one of the band’s biggest 1980s hits, “Faithfully”, for example. “And bein’ apart ain’t easy on this love affair / Two strangers learn to fall in love again / I get the joy of rediscovering you / Oh, girl, you stand by me / I’m forever yours, faithfully,” Perry sings with fervor. His voice in this song (and the many other hits from this decade) is emotionally raw, deeply impressive, and nostalgic.

Jon Bon Jovi

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Bon Jovi was one of the premier arena rock bands of the 1980s. With Jon Bon Jovi leading the way, this band took rock to a new stratosphere. They were royalty in the arena rock world, using hits like “Livin’ On A Prayer”, “You Give Love A Bad Name”, and “Wanted Dead Or Alive” to build an empire.

“Tommy’s got his six string in hock, now he’s holding in / When he used to make it talk so tough, ooh, it’s tough / Gina dreams of running away / When she cries in the night, Tommy whispers / ‘Baby, it’s okay, someday,’” Bon Jovi sings in “Livin’ On A Prayer”, delivering one of the most iconic moments of the 1980s.

Kevin Cronin

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REO Speedwagon’s sound epitomized the 1980s. Listening to this band is endlessly nostalgic. One click and we’re transported back to that era.

“I can’t fight this feeling any longer / And yet I’m still afraid to let it flow / What started out as friendship has grown stronger / I only wish I had the strength to let it show,” the lyrics to one of the band’s biggest 1980s hits, “Can’t Fight This Feeling”, read. With Cronin’s voice as the song’s grounding force, REO Speedwagon took over the 1980s rock scene.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV