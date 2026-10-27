3 British Invasion Album Covers With Easter Eggs Galore

Back in the day, album covers really meant something. Artists and bands would put real time into thinking about how the records should look. Would there be a photo, a painting, or would the music be best served without any adornment? Those are the questions bands asked themselves. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three classic album covers from back in the day. Indeed, these are three British Invasion album covers with Easter eggs galore.

‘Mirage’ by Fleetwood Mac (1982)

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Fleetwood Mac started way back in 1967 in London. While the group got incredibly famous in the 1970s thanks to albums like Rumors, it was in 1982 when the outfit released another hit LP, Mirage. That record included popular songs like “Gypsy”. But its cover has since been the subject of question and inquisition. Posed on the front are band members Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, and Christine McVie, interlocked in some strange dance. And that’s all well and good. But some say there is a fourth face on this album cover, and it appears in the clasped hands of Buckingham and Nicks. Do you see it? Or is it merely… a mirage?

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‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin (1971)

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For years, people accused rock music of having a connection to the dark side. More specifically, bands like Led Zeppelin got a bad rap when people accused them of being Satanists. Maybe there was just something about rock that rubbed certain stodgy people the wrong way. Or maybe there was some truth to it. For example, if you hold the record cover of Led Zeppelin IV up to a mirror, some say that the now-doubled image of the hermit with the sticks on his back will become one of a devil and his horns. True? Maybe…

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ by The Beatles (1967)

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You could spend hours looking over this 1967 album cover from the former Fab Four, finding various pop culture figures and references. Indeed, it’s like a magic eye painting or a Where’s Waldo book. In a nod to The Beatles’ principal musical rival at the time, there is even a doll on the cover of the record wearing a shirt that reads, “Welcome to the Rolling Stones”. The former Mop Tops thought of everything, and now you get to spend your time trying to find it all on the cover of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

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