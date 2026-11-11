3 British Invasion Rock Songs From the 1960s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Grocery stores and shopping malls often pump in familiar music for their patrons to listen to as they browse the aisles and peruse the discount racks. There’s something of a science behind it—good mood makes for good shopping.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that assist with errand day. Indeed, these are three British Invasion rock songs from the 1960s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can’t Buy Me Love” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (1964)

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This is one of those songs you can hear play out in your head as soon as you read the title. You can imagine the Liverpool, England-born band singing their catchy lyrics about love being priceless. You can almost see their haircuts in your mind’s eye as they sing their lyrics into the microphone. If there was one thing The Beatles knew, it was how to garner attention from fans. Their music put a smile on the face of millions of people. And that’s why songs like “Can’t Buy Me Love” are still perfect for shopping malls and grocery stores today. They set a happy mood.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (Single, 1965)

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If you were to ask music fans what the quintessential classic rock song is, many would likely tell you “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. Indeed, the 1965 single is so well-known and so beloved, it might just be the Platonic Ideal of the genre. And those are the exact reasons why grocery store clerks and shopping mall purveyors pump the tune in on the overhead speakers. When you’re waiting in line for the old couple up front to finish up with their prune juice purchase, this is a track you can enjoy and tape your toes to.

“The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals from ‘The Animals’ (1964)

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This song is transporting. As soon as “The House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals comes on the stereo, you are taken to another place and time. Often, running errands can be no fun. You don’t want to drive, park, wait in line, and do it all over again at the next location. That’s why you need to hear songs like this one as regularly as possible. You need to forget about Target and The Gap and remember New Orleans and Louisiana and all the strange, magical stories that can come from a place like that.

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