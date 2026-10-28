3 British Invasion Songs From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

When you’re pushing your shopping cart down the grocery aisle on a Saturday morning, there are two things you want: to find all the items on your shopping list and to hear good music while you do it. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that we still enjoy hearing. Indeed, these are three British Invasion songs from the 1970s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen from ‘A Night At The Opera’ (1975)

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When it comes to programming playlists, grocery store clerks and shopping mall owners love to pump in music that is familiar to their patrons. That’s why you’ll often hear some of your favorite songs on the overhead speakers when you’re browsing for new shampoo or discount sweaters. Enter: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen. Truly one of the greatest classic rock songs of all time, this tune is a real crowd favorite. With its big vocals and sweeping instrumentation, the track simply tops the shopping mall charts.

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“Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd from ‘Wish You Were Here’ (1975)

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Every once in a while, as you browse for the items on your list, you’ll hear an acoustic-driven rock song among the bunch on the overhead speakers. Acoustic music is often soothing. It’s softer, but brighter. It’s the kind of stuff that puts a smile on your face as you wait in line at the coffee shop to get that extra boost of caffeine before you go back to digging around discount clothing racks. Indeed, “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd is a wonderful tune to hear as you shop. It just warms your heart.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

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There is likely no rock band more suited for a weekend shopping playlist than Fleetwood Mac. First of all, fans love the group. Their 1977 LP, Rumors, is a veritable greatest hits album. But even more than the music, when you think about the outfit, you inevitably think about all the intrigue, infighting, and intimacy that went on behind the scenes. Fleetwood Mac was part-rock band and part-soap opera. But that’s just the kind of titillating dynamic that helps to make the weekend shopping trip go that much faster!

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images