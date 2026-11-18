While the first wave of the British Invasion began in the mid-1960s with bands like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, it has never really ever stopped. Each decade boasts its own wave of stellar rock outfits from across the Atlantic. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that we still hear in our everyday lives. Indeed, these are three British Invasion songs from the 1980s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

“Hungry Like The Wolf” by Duran Duran from ‘Rio’ (1982)

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There’s just something about Duran Duran that people resonate with. Indeed, the British-born group could seemingly do no wrong around the turn of the 1980s. For an example of this, look no further than “Hungry Like The Wolf”. While the song remains catchy and intense, it’s also a bit goofy. Do wolves get hungry or do they get ravenous and snarling? To be hungry like a wolf sounds almost silly. And yet, when the phrase is put to the synth-driven tune by Duran Duran—it comes appealing and memorable. For all those reasons and more, you’ll hear this nostalgic track in the aisles of your favorite grocery store and in the shops in your favorite local mall.

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“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie from ‘Hot Space’ (1982)

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If there was social media back in 1982, it would have exploded when people got the news that David Bowie and Queen had collaborated on a rock song together. Well, even without all the digital gossip, the track “Under Pressure” has caused a bit of a craze over time. Not only is the offering a classic, but it boasts an interesting backstory as well. There are many versions of how and when the iconic bass line for the tune was written, and there are lots of anecdotes about how the song itself was put together—who led the session? Was it Bowie, was it Freddie Mercury? But regardless of what happened, the result is a song that will live for eternity.

“Careless Whisper” by George Michael and Wham! from ‘Make It Big’ (1984)

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The 1980s were known for pop music. Everywhere you looked, there was another incredibly talented songwriter and performer putting out a classic pop album. From Michael Jackson to Madonna to Cyndi Lauper to, yes, George Michael—they were everywhere. Along with his group, Wham!, Michael was a hit machine. So, it’s no wonder many of his songs, including “Careless Whisper”, live on after they were first released. Songs from the British-born Michael put a smile on people’s faces. And that’s why you will often hear them as you’re searching the stores for discount t-shirts or sugar-free jelly.

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