3 Bro Country Love Songs From the 90s That Turned Cowboys Into Heartthrobs

Not everyone has gotten to experience the pleasure (or lack thereof) of having a song written about them. It’s not often that such a gesture is received well. However, if the right cowboy comes along with three chords and a couple of sweet nothings, I’d probably be swayed. Here are a few country love songs from the 90s that could definitely sweep me off my feet.

“Something Like That” by Tim McGraw

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Tim McGraw paints a picture of a teen romance that will make you miss your youth with “Something Like That”. As the country singer later reveals in the song, some things never fail to make your heart skip a beat. It’s here that “Something Like That” demonstrates one of the best tactics in country storytelling: the classic time jump where two former lovers reunite in some way. The boy in the song runs into his teenage love on a plane to Mardi Gras, and they have an exchange:

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“She said, ‘I bet you don’t remember me’ / And I said, ‘Only every other memory’.”

“How Forever Feels” by Kenny Chesney

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In “How Forever Feels”, Kenny Chesney tells us things about himself that we already know. He’s a margarita-drinking, beach-loving, good-time-having kind of guy. But then, the country star lets us in on a little secret: he wants to know what it would be like to put a rock on that hand. There’s something extra special about when a man decides to change course for a woman, and that’s the dynamic that Chesney presents in this song, which was his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The Man In Love With You” by George Strait

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I’m not saying George Strait doesn’t have a hit or two, but this classic country titan gets relentlessly poetic in “The Man In Love With You”. This one almost makes you feel bad for the singer, which, honestly, is how you know it’s a hit.

I’m not the hero who will always save the day.

Don’t always wear the white hat, don’t always know the way.

I may not even be the dream you wanted to come true,

But I’ll always be the man in love with you.

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