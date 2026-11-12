3 Bruce Springsteen Songs That Showcase a Different Side of the Rock Icon

Bruce Springsteen is known for several iconic things, including powerhouse performances, a voice that can cut through any room, and songwriting that speaks to the everyman. Those things are true of pretty much every song he’s put out, especially the hits. But there are also corners of his discography that feel deceptively “un-Springsteen-like.”

“Stolen Car”

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“At first I thought it was just restlessness / That would fade as time went by and our love grew deep…I’m driving a stolen car / Down on Eldridge Avenue / Each night I wait to get caught / But I never do,” the painfully candid lyrics to “Stolen Car” read. This song drops Springsteen’s stadium-sized optimism for something more hushed and lonely.

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The narrator in this song wants to get caught doing something wrong if only to feel something. “She asked if I remembered the letters I wrote / When our love was young and bold / She said last night she read those letters / And they made her feel one hundred years old,” the lyrics continue, twisting the knife. This song is far more subdued and heartbreaking than Springsteen’s typical fare.

“Atlantic City”

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Nebraska, in its entirety, has a different vibe for Springsteen. “Atlantic City” is just one example of how Springsteen evolved sonically on this stripped-down record. With only an acoustic guitar and a harmonica, Springsteen delivered something sparsely beautiful with this track.

“Well now, they’re busin’ ’em in from out of state / ‘Til the D.A. can’t get no relief / Gonna be trouble out on the promenade / And the gambling commission’s hangin’ on by the skin of its teeth,” he sings in this song. Seldom has Springsteen sounded as poignant as he does in this Nebraska staple.

“Streets Of Philadelphia”

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“I was bruised and battered / I couldn’t tell what I felt / I was unrecognizable to myself / Saw my reflection in a window / And didn’t know my own face / Oh brother are you gonna leave me wastin’ away / On the streets of Philadelphia,” Springsteen sings in this track, which was written for the film Philadelphia. Because the song was commissioned, it makes sense that it has a slightly different feel than the rest of Springsteen’s discography.

He plays a part in this song, leaning into the film’s storyline, which addressed the stigma of HIV/AIDS. It’s an emotionally raw song that sees Springsteen step into someone else’s shoes, both sonically and thematically.

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