3 Carole King Songs From 1971 That Changed Songwriting as We Know It

Anyone who loves singer-songwriters from the 70s era knows all too well how groundbreaking Carole King’s iconic second album Tapestry was in 1971. So many songs on that very album have gone on to inspire songwriters around the world. Let’s take a look at just a few songs from that album that prove Carole King was the pioneer of a new sound.

“You’ve Got A Friend” from ‘Tapestry’

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Minor or non-fans of Carole King might remember this song from James Taylor’s version, released the same year as Tapestry. Taylor’s version became a No. 1 smash hit, and King would score a Grammy for Song of the Year shortly after. I can see why “You’ve Got A Friend” got so much love. This ode to enduring friendships and supporting one another resonated with just about everyone who heard it. It went beyond the typical love songs of its era and inspired songwriters to write about more complex expressions of love.

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“It’s Too Late” from ‘Tapestry’

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Another stunning tune from Tapestry, “It’s Too Late” was co-written with Toni Stern, and this song about the end of a relationship was fairly unique for its time. This jazzy tune doesn’t come at the listener with vitriol or anger. Rather, the narrator of “It’s Too Late” faces a failing relationship with a level of emotional maturity that many really didn’t experience in popular music in the 1970s. Yet again, King proved that you could take a different narrative route and still resonate with listeners.

“It’s Too Late” peaked at No. 1 on three different US charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song was also a hit in the UK, where it peaked at No. 6.

“I Feel The Earth Move” from ‘Tapestry’

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The lyrics of this song are gorgeous, but King proved that she was a master of the composition in addition to being an excellent lyricist with “I Feel The Earth Move”. This entry on our list of Carole King songs that changed songwriting forever is upbeat, energetic, and powerful. She could write heartbreakers, but she could also write the kind of song anyone could dance to. Songwriters learned from this song that they didn’t have to stick to any tropes.

The pop rock anthem “I Feel The Earth Move” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and a No. 6 hit on the UK Singles chart in 1971.

Photo by Jim McCrary/Redferns