Christmas songs tend to get old a bit quickly for many people around the holidays. But some songs, whether you celebrate Christmas or not, just sound so cozy and comforting that you’ll want to listen to them all year round. Let’s look at a few examples to add to your upcoming Christmas playlist, shall we?

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland from ‘Meet Me In St. Louis’ (1944)

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It’s nearly a century old, but there’s something about this Judy Garland classic that is undeniably well-aged and comforting. Maybe it’s the gentle instrumentation of it, or maybe it’s Garland’s gorgeous, pristine vocals. Either way, this is a song that few get sick of around the holidays. It’s just so warm.

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Judy Garland’s version of this song peaked at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it continues to re-enter the charts in some capacity whenever the holiday season comes around.

“O Holy Night” by Nat King Cole from ‘The Magic Of Christmas’ (1960)

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This is one of the oldest Christmas songs around, with origins that date back to the mid-1800s. It’s been covered about a million times at this point by the likes of Mariah Carey (still the reigning Queen of Christmas Music), John Berry, Celine Dion, and others. But nothing hits quite like Nat King Cole’s version from 1960.

The album that housed this gorgeous tune, The Magic Of Christmas, remains the best-selling Christmas record of the entire 1960s. It topped out at No. 4 on the Billboard 200.

“River” by Joni Mitchell from ‘Blue’ (1971)

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How about a bit of a wild card on our list of cozy Christmas songs? I’ve always found something so comforting about Mitchell’s album Blue, particularly the track “River”.

This folk classic isn’t technically about Christmas, though it is set during the holidays and has since become a bit of a Christmas music standard. The themes of the song are raw and real, detailing how it feels to not belong where you physically are. I imagine a lot of people who lived away from family felt seen when they heard this song for the first time. It’s an ode to feeling out of place, to loneliness during a season of togetherness.

“River”, surprisingly, was never released as a single and thus didn’t chart when it was first released.

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