3 Classic Country Songs That Remind 60s Teens of Being Young

Country music is the kind of genre that resonates with all ages. Back in the 60s, though, there were a few country hits that made it to the airwaves that teens, in particular, really loved. If you were one such teen way back then, you might still listen to these nostalgic country hits on occasion.

“The End Of The World” by Skeeter Davis from ‘Skeeter Davis Sings The End Of The World’ (1962)

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No matter what decade or generation we’re talking about, teenagers tend to be the demographic that embraces new, forward-thinking sounds. Country pop was starting to become the next big thing in genre mashups in the 1960s; so, naturally, teenagers gravitated towards it. And one very much teen-beloved song from that era was the country pop hit “The End Of The World”, sung beautifully by Skeeter Davis.

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This easy listening country-flavored tune was a pretty huge hit on the charts when it dropped in 1962. The song made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the Hot Country Singles chart. “The End Of The World” also peaked at No. 1 on the Easy Listening chart.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

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This classic is the kind of romantic and intense sort of ballad from a then-hot-new singer that resonated with both teens and adults alike. Teens loved it so much that the Willie Nelson-penned tune crossed over to the pop charts. Famed crooner Patsy Cline’s career would take off in a big way from there.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline was a smash hit on the charts. The pop-leaning country tune peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 9 on the Hot 100.

“Devil Woman” by Marty Robbins from ‘Devil Woman’ (1962)

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Marty Robbins resonated with teens quite a bit with his 60s country releases. And this particular track was quite a hit among younger listeners. There’s a bit of a Latin flavor to this country pop tune that excited the younger listeners out there. That distinct sound still stands out from other hits of the time.

“Devil Woman” by Marty Robbins topped the Hot Country Songs chart in 1962 and reached No. 16 on the Hot 100. The song has been covered quite a few times through the years, too, in both English and Spanish.

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