3 Classic Indie Folk Tracks From the 2010s That Feel Like a Warm Drink on a Cold Day

These three indie folk songs from the 2010s are some of the best examples of what this subgenre can accomplish. They feature simple but beautiful melodies, intricate lyrics, and perfect vocal delivery. They are the perfect tonic for colder days when all you need is someone to sit with you while your emotions pour out.

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“Angela” — The Lumineers

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This Lumineers classic is fall incarnate. This song works best when it’s crisp and rainy outside. You could listen to it in full sunshine, but you’d betray the track’s emotionality. “When you left this town, with your windows down / And the wilderness inside / Let the exits pass, all the tar and glass / ‘Til the road and sky align,” the tender lyrics read.

This song is like a warm cup of tea amid a chilly breeze. It fits your surroundings, but it also shields you from them a bit. Next time you’re on a gloomy day, put this track on and you’ll feel right at home.

“Tenenbaum” — The Paper Kites

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“How I let it grow / Call them radiant / Call them mother’s eyes / Home’s a narrow space for me to find / Your beguiling state in endless heights / I’m just not moving right / Just not moving right when it’s just not you,” the lyrics to The Paper Kites’ “Tenenbaum” read. This 2010s indie folk staple features simple instrumentation and intimate lyrics. The genre doesn’t get much purer than this.

This track also pairs perfectly with a cold autumn day. It works best when the world is a bit dimmer. It’s not the upbeat, technicolor fun of summertime. It’s the muted tones, slow days, and gentle breezes of the colder months.

“Emmylou” – First Aid Kit

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A little more upbeat than the rest of the songs on this list, this First Aid Kit staple pays homage to the folk and country heavyweights that came before this Swedish duo. “I’ll be your Emmylou, and I’ll be your June / If you’ll be my Gram and my Johnny too / No, I’m not asking much of you / Just sing little darling, sing with me,” the lyrics read.

This song captures the pure, gentle sentiment of many songs in this genre, especially in this particular era. Indie folk tells relatable stories with simple melodies. This song does both perfectly.

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