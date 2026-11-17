Ballads have a way of getting under one’s skin in the best way, like these three classic rock tearjerkers from 1965. If you’re a 60s kid, you definitely remember these classic hits.

“I Remember When I Loved Her” by The Zombies from ‘Begin Here’

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This folk rock ballad from The Zombies was quite a hit just ahead of summertime in 1965. There’s an almost Latin flavor to this ballad, thanks to its prominent use of the tambourine. And that organ solo is haunting, to say the least.

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“I Remember When I Loved Her” by The Zombies was a No. 22 hit on the Cash Box Looking Ahead chart in the US in 1965. It missed the mainstream charts due to its status as a B-side to “I Want You Back Again”.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles from ‘Help!’

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“Yesterday / All my troubles seemed so far away / Now it looks as though they’re here to stay / Oh, I believe in yesterday.”

A little bit chamber pop and a little bit classic rock, there’s a lot to love about this gorgeous Paul McCartney-penned ballad by The Beatles. The band enjoyed a string of hits in 1965. But there’s something about “Yesterday” that just doesn’t go out of style.

“Yesterday” by The Beatles was a No. 1 hit across the board. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, Cash Box Top 100, and a number of charts in Europe.

“As Tears Go By” by The Rolling Stones

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This baroque pop-rock ballad was originally a hit for Marianne Faithfull in 1964. Penned by the songwriting partnership of Jagger–Richards, “As Tears Go By” was such a hit that The Rolling Stones decided to release their own version the following year. And this entry on our list of classic rock ballads from 1965 did even better on the charts.

“As Tears Go By” by The Rolling Stones hit No. 6 on the Hot 100 chart and No. 10 on the Easy Listening chart in the US. Faithfull’s version from the year prior peaked at No. 22 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

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