3 Classic Rock Songs From 1967 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

In 1967, rock music was in full swing. The genre had already gone mainstream and audiences around the world were going mad for marquee rockers and their songs about a new generation.

Well, some of those songs still impact popular culture today. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1967 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by The Beatles from ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967)

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Audiences appreciate this song because of its unpretentious charm. Though it is credited to songwriters John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the tune was sung by drummer Ringo Starr. Every album by The Beatles seemed to boast one track sung by the at times-goofy kit player. And on the 1967 LP, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, “With A Little Help From My Friends” offered Ringo his time to shine. And shine he did. Music fans love this work. It’s pleasant and adorable. In other words, it’s perfect for your local grocery store playlist.

“Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience (Single, 1967)

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If you want to know what classic rock music is all about, then look no further than the 1967 song “Purple Haze” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The tune boasts almost immeasurable talent thanks to Hendrix’s electric six-string playing. But it also offers a sense of nostalgia. As people hear it, they start to think about fashion and clothes, bell-bottoms and platform shoes. They want to shop for all the accoutrements that made Hendrix singular. That’s why the tune is often heard in malls, even today. Indeed, that’s the power of nostalgia.

“Light My Fire” by The Doors from ‘The Doors’ (1967)

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Even though some songs came out years ago, they somehow stay cool. It’s a real magic trick—how some tunes from six or seven decades ago remain fresh is a real wonder. But it happens. And one of those songs that has always been cool is “Light My Fire” by The Doors. Maybe it’s the performance, maybe it’s the lyrics. It’s a bit unclear. But what is certain is that the song has a near-100-percent approval rating among young people. And that’s why shoppers have been hearing the song in their local malls and grocery stores since it was released nearly 60 years ago.

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