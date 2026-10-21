3 Classic Rock Songs From 1975 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

Classic rock music was going full blast in the mid-1970s. Guitar-driven songs with epic lead singers were all over the place. And thankfully, some of the music from that era continues to impact our lives today.

And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that still show up in our daily lives. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from 1975 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by War from ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’ (1975)

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Grocery stores and shopping malls love a song with a good, recognizable chorus. And that’s exactly what the 1975 tune, “Why Can’t We Be Friends?”, by War offers. As soon as you hear the robust refrain, you start to sing along. You start to forget your car parked in Lot Z, and you aren’t worried about the empty fridge back at home that needs filling. Instead, you’re thinking about classic rock music and singing about friendship. Hey, that’s not a bad tradeoff!

“Get Down Tonight” by KC And The Sunshine Band from ‘KC And The Sunshine Band’ (1975)

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Speaking of classic rock songs from the mid-1970s with great choruses, that’s just what the tune “Get Down Tonight” boasts. Indeed, KC And The Sunshine Band knew how to write hits during the decade. And “Get Down Tonight” is one so many of us are still familiar with and enjoy. It’s the kind of track that can turn a mundane day at the grocery store into a night at the club (albeit for about five minutes). When the track comes on the overhead stereo, you can start dancing and singing along like there’s a Long Island iced tea in your hand.

“50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” by Paul Simon from ‘Still Crazy After All These Years’ (1975)

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While the two songs above are a bit more rambunctious, this acoustic-driven tune by Paul Simon takes it down a notch or two. But that’s okay; it’s still a great song for your weekend shopping trek. Heck, maybe you even just experienced your own breakup recently. Maybe the song offers a little commiseration as you search for your next pair of stretchy black jeans. Simon always knew how to make his listeners feel a little better. And that’s why his music is often heard at grocery stores and shopping malls today.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

