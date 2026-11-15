3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1960s That Most People Learn Before They Turn 10

Certain songs you just learn at an early age. For whatever reason, they pop up in your life before others. Maybe the chorus is especially catchy or maybe the music just grabs you. Either way, the tunes somehow stay with you.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that come into people’s lives early. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s that most people learn before they turn 10.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blowin’ In The Wind” by Bob Dylan from ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan’ (1963)

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Today, Bob Dylan is known as one of the greatest songwriters of all time. That reputation was largely built in the 1960s when he penned tunes that were both poetic and populist. Millions of people got behind his tracks back in the day, whether they were written with the intent to protest societal woes or with a philosophical bent. But Dylan’s 1963 song “Blowin’ In The Wind” quickly became his signature song. It’s simple and yet divine; it sums up the human experience in a few lines, and it does so memorably and easily. No wonder Dylan got the reputation he did!

“Octopus’s Garden” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’ (1969)

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On just about every record by The Beatles, the band let their drummer Ringo Starr sing. Of course, when your group includes Paul McCartney and John Lennon, it can be hard to find where you fit in on the microphone. But luckily Ringo got his opportunity about once a year. Fans loved his simple singing voice—it reminded them of theirs. But when Ringo sang about underwater adventures and octopuses and all that, fans listened closer—especially the young ones. Indeed, “Octopus’s Garden” is almost like a cartoon put to music.

“Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen from ‘The Kingsmen In Person’ (1963)

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When it comes to music, most young fans haven’t figured out what they really like. They haven’t honed their style. So, early on, it’s often the simple and bold songs that grab your attention. Enter: “Louie Louie” by The Kingsmen. The 1963 number features three simple chords and a lot of repetition. But it also features some great attitude and swagger. That’s the kind of stuff you can pick up on when you’re a young fan on the hunt for your musical mainstays.

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