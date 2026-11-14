3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1980s That We Hear All the Time in Video Games

Video games and retro music go together like peanut butter and jelly. When you combine the pixelated protagonists in the game with songs from the past—it’s a match made in heaven. It’s chef’s kiss.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tunes from back in the day that pair great with games. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1980s we hear all the time in video games.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses from ‘Appetite For Destruction’ (1987)

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This song is perfect for video games. Why? Because it’s got enough energy to power any entertainment system. That’s right, the 1987 rock tune “Welcome To The Jungle” by Guns N’ Roses is like a video game unto itself. It’s got setting, characters, and danger. But it’s also just a fun one to cover, which is why you’ll find it in games like Guitar Hero. Pick up the plastic guitar and do your best to play along.

“White Wedding” by Billy Idol from ‘Billy Idol’ (1982)

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This epic song is enough to get your blood racing, which is why it’s perfect for exciting video games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. As soon as the chorus hits, you’re about ready to run through a digital brick wall. You’re willing to drive your digital car off the top of a building in the hopes that you’ll land on the steamship leaving the harbor. When Billy Idol sings “White Wedding”, your heart can’t keep from pounding. It’s practically video game science!

“Take On Me” by A-ha from ‘Hunting High And Low‘ (1985)

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Not only is the 1985 song “Take On Me” by A-ha featured in video games like The Last Of Us Part II, but it’s also featured in video game movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Wherever you turn, the hit tune by A-ha is connected somehow in some way with video games. But that’s because they share a similar spirit. Both are meant to be fun. They entertain. And each always leaves us wanting more. Indeed, if you ever needed a reason to hear “Take On Me”, just flick on your video game system later today!

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