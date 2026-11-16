3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1990s That Sound Like They Belong in a Completely Different Decade

These three 1990s rock songs sound as though they belong in a different decade. Each has nostalgic elements that call to mind earlier stages of rock history. You’d be forgiven for not recognizing these as 1990s songs.

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” by The Verve

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The opening strings of The Verve’s 1990s rock song “Bitter Sweet Symphony” sound like they belong in the 1960s. It’s a “Wall of Sound” style intro that has stuck in our collective consciousness for decades. Of course, once the lyrics pop up, we understand this is a 1990s hit. But elements of this track certainly point to an earlier stage of rock history.

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“’Cause it’s a bittersweet symphony that’s life / Trying to make ends meet, you’re a slave to money then you die / I’ll take you down the only road I’ve ever been down / You know the one that takes you to the places / Where all the veins meet, yeah,” the lyrics read. The delivery is oh-so-1990s, but with a different voice, they could easily be from the 1960s.

“You Get What You Give” by New Radicals

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“Wake up, kids / We got the dreamers disease / Age fourteen, they got you down on your knees / So polite, we’re busy still saying please / Frienemies, who when you’re down ain’t your friend / Every night we smash a Mercedes-Benz / First we run, and then we laugh ’til we cry,” the lyrics to New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” read. This song calls to mind the anthemic rock of the 1970s, or the optimism of the 1980s.

This song became one of the biggest alt-rock anthems of the 1990s, but it’s brimming with nostalgia for earlier decades. If you listen with that mind, it becomes an entirely new track.

“It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over” by Lenny Kravitz

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This Lenny Kravitz staple calls to mind 1970s soul. “So many tears I’ve cried / So much pain inside / But baby, it ain’t over ’til it’s over / So many years we’ve tried / To keep our love alive / But baby, it ain’t over ’til it’s over,” Kravitz sings over a driving rhythm. His smooth vocal delivery could easily be a product of the 1970s if you didn’t know any better.

It’s a timeless kind of track that proves some sounds never go out of style. “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” could’ve become a hit in any decade.

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