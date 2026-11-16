3 Classic Rock Songs We Know You Hum at Home While Cooking Dinner

Cooking dinner is a sacred time. It’s a moment when you can focus on something enjoyable. Maybe the kids have been crying all day, or maybe the emails won’t stop flooding your inbox. But cooking? That’s fun. Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that can help accentuate the already enjoyable process. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs we know you hum at home while cooking dinner.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1982)

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What is it about the chorus of this song? What is it about the refrain that makes it so fun to sing? Perhaps it’s the energy behind it. Maybe it’s the violin or the distinctly dance-worthy beat. Whatever it is, this tune just sticks in your brain, and it happens to pop up when you least expect it. Indeed, when you’re elbow deep in chopped vegetables, you start to hum this track. You start to remember the early 1980s when this tune was a hit. You wonder what Eileen is even doing these days? Then when you drop the veggies in the broth, you can smell the soup that’s almost ready to be served.

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“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen from ‘Born To Run’ (1975)

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Like “Come On Eileen”, Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” is all about getting out. It’s about leaving the small town you live in to try and find something new and better. Something more. Maybe that’s why this song is a common one to sing while at home doing domestic chores. Cooking dinner is a joy, but even then your mind can wander. You can think about the highway, the long road ahead. You can muse about what it might be like to live somewhere on the other side of the Earth. Maybe you were born to run! Or maybe you were just meant to finish cooking the tater tots.

“Come As You Are” by Nirvana from ‘Nevermind’ (1991)

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When people hum this song, it’s often more about the guitar line than it is about the lyrics. For some reason, the opening guitar riff is just that memorable. It’s simple, fun, and even a bit bubbly. And that’s strange for a song from the Pacific Northwest-born rock group Nirvana. And yet, people continue to hum it all the time. It’s a nice little legacy for the tune written by the at-times-gloomy grunge outfit fronted by Kurt Cobain.

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