3 Classic Soul Songs That Remind 60s Teens of Being Young

There’s something about soul music from the 60s that is just eternally good, and there were quite a few songs from that era that teens at the time absolutely adored. Let’s take a look at a handful of soul hits that 60s teens had a hand in bringing to the top of the charts.

“You Beat Me To The Punch” by Mary Wells from ‘The One Who Really Loves You’ (1962)

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Mary Wells had one of the most notable voices in 60s soul, and her song “You Beat Me To The Punch” was quite the hit in 1962. This lovely summertime classic made it to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 9. The song was also Wells’ very first No. 1 hit on the R&B Singles chart and even earned her a Grammy nom for Best Rock and Roll Recording. That calypso beat really resonated with younger listeners, too.

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“Please Mr. Postman” by The Marvelettes from ‘Please Mr. Postman’ (1961)

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When one thinks of early 60s soul music, one might think of this catchy and soulful doo-wop song from 1961. The Marvelettes’ “Please Mr. Postman” was insanely popular with teens and younger listeners. It was also a bit of a history-maker, too. This classic pop hit is known for being the very first Motown track to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Please Mr. Postman” also reached the top of the R&B chart.

“Stand By Me” by Ben E. King from ‘Don’t Play That Song!’ (1961)

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This R&B soul classic is one of the most memorable songs of the 60s. And it was a hit among teens and adults alike back in the day. Inspired by a Sam Cooke spiritual called “Stand By Me Father”, Ben E. King co-wrote “Stand By Me” with Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller. The song was a hefty hit at No. 4 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot R&B Sides chart. It’s a legendary song that has been covered by everyone from John Lennon to Otis Redding to Tracy Chapman.

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