These country breakup songs don’t waste time feeling sorry for themselves, even though the narrators have been wronged. These songs sit at the other end of the emotional spectrum: gracefully bowing out, getting swift revenge, or accepting their fate.

“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

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In “Before He Cheats”, Carrie Underwood doesn’t take time to mourn the relationship she thought she had. Instead, she jumps headfirst into revenge. “I dug my key into the side / Of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive / Carved my name into his leather seats / I took a Louisville Slugger to both headlights / Slashed a hole in all four tires,” the famous lyrics to this country breakup song read.

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This song has no air of self-pity. She springs straight into action. “I might’ve saved a little trouble for the next girl / ‘Cause the next time that he cheats / Oh, you know it won’t be on me,” the lyrics continue. This song is for those who don’t wallow in heartbreak and instead do something to ease the pain.

“Easy Come, Easy Go” by George Strait

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“Says she’s had enough of me, I’ve had enough of her, too / I might as well go on and set her free, she’s already turned me loose / No fault, no blame, nobody done no wrong / That’s just the way it sometimes goes / Sometimes two people just don’t get along, it’s time to hit the road,” the lyrics to George Strait’s “Easy Come, Easy Go” read. This country song is a quiet resignation to a breakup. There’s no air of grievance. It’s just a simple parting of ways.

“Goodbye, farewell, so long, vaya con dios / Good luck, wish you well, take it slow / Easy come girl, easy go,” the lyrics continue. This is the kind of song that gives us the license to move on without carrying baggage.

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton famously parted ways with Porter Wagoner to the tune of this ballad. “I Will Always Love You” may have been about a professional breakup, but it can teach us something about personal ones too. “If I should stay / I would only be in your way / So I’ll go, but I know / I’ll think of you each step of the way / And I will always love you / I will always love you,” the iconic lyrics read.

This song is for those who want to leave a relationship with dignity. “Bitter-sweet memories / That’s all I am taking with me,” she concedes.

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