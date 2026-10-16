3 Country Songs From 1962 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The early part of the 1960s remains among the most notable time periods in country music. These are three of the best country songs from 1962, which still make me smile when I hear them today.

“Mama Sang A Song” by Bill Anderson

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“Mama Sang A Song” was written by Bill Anderson. The song is on his Bill Anderson Sings Country Heart Songs album. “Mama Sang A Song” is Anderson’s first No. 1 single.

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The song is a tribute to Anderson’s own mother, who overcame a lot of adversity when he was a child. “Mama Sang A Song” says in part, “But it seemed that as Daddy’s back grew weak / My mother’s faith just grew that much strong / And those were the greatest days of all it was there / When mama sang a song.”

“Mama Sang A Song” remains one of Anderson’s biggest hits. It first spent two weeks in the No. 1 spot, before Hank Snow’s “I’ve Been Everywhere” took the top spot for one week. Anderson then returned to the No. 1 spot for another four weeks, before Snow again returned to No. 1, followed by Anderson reclaiming the No. 1 spot for one more week.

“Misery Loves Company” by Porter Wagoner

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Porter Wagoner includes “Misery Loves Company” on his A Slice Of Life album. It was written by Jerry Reed.

A song about turning the proverbial lemons into lemonade, “Misery Loves Company” could be a sad song if not for the ability to turn a heartache into a celebration. “Misery Loves Company” says, “So break out the bottle bring on the crowd / Tell funny stories turn the jukebox up loud / Come on sit at my table where the drinks are on me / Just gather round me cause misery loves company.“

This is Wagoner’s first of three hit singles he released in 1962. “Misery Loves Company” is also his second No. 1 single. His first came in 1955, with “A Satisfied Mind”.

“You’re For Me” by Buck Owens

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A feel-good song about attraction, “You’re For Me” is the title track of Buck Owens’ third studio album. It was written by Owens, along with Tommy Collins.

“You’re For Me” says, “Yes and you’ve sure got the look / That can hit my book / Yeah, you just got a hook / ‘Cause you’re for me.”

Owens released four singles in 1962, ending with “You’re For Me”. All four of the songs he released that year were Top 20 hits for him. After “You’re For Me”, Owens had his first No. 1 single with “Act Naturally“.

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