3 Country Songs From 1963 We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

The early 1960s offered country music fans some incredible tracks. And many of those songs live on today. You’ll find them on the radio, you’ll find them in popular playlists, and you’ll find them at your local shops (really!).

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three tunes from back in the day we still hear often. Indeed, these are three country songs from 1963 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Ring Of Fire” by Johnny Cash from ‘Ring Of Fire: The Best Of Johnny Cash’ (1963)

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This is a song you’ll hear everywhere and anywhere. Johnny Cash is one of the heroes of country music, and “Ring Of Fire” is one of the reasons why. Cash boasts a number of hit songs in his catalog, from this tune to “I Walk The Line” to “A Boy Named Sue”, and his classic singing voice is perfect for your weekend shopping routine. As you’re trying on new button-down shirts or searching for the perfect tomatoes for your sauce, hearing Cash croon about flames and going down, down, down in them is as classic American as it gets.

“The Ballad Of Jed Clampett” by Flatt And Scruggs from ‘Hard Travelin’ Featuring The Ballad Of Jed Clampett’ (1963)

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Fans of the 1960s television show The Beverly Hillbillies will recognize this energetic song rather quickly. “The Ballad Of Jed Clampett” by Flatt And Scruggs was the theme of the popular TV series. And today, you’ll often hear it in shopping malls and even grocery stores as you browse the aisles and discount racks. The track will get your heart racing, and it will put a smile on your face. That’s the perfect combination for picking up a new pair of blue jeans and a set of boots to go with it.

“Success” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Loretta Lynn Sings’ (1963)

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Where would country music be without Loretta Lynn? In many ways, she defines the genre with her classic voice and effective songwriting. And one of her early hit tracks was “Success”. Listening to it today, you realize the power she brought to the recording studio. Singing over weeping slide guitars, Lynn’s voice represents the Platonic Ideal of country in the 1960s. It’s nostalgic, welcoming, and it reminds you of home—something is in the oven and Lynn is on the stereo. Indeed, that feeling she gives fans is exactly why she’s so often played in grocery stores and shopping malls, too. Familiarity is great while browsing.

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