3 Country Songs From 1975 That Sounded Like Nothing Else on the Radio

The 1970s were a golden age for country music. The era offered fans of the genre seemingly countless hits and memorable artists to enjoy. And smack-dab in the middle of the decade came several especially memorable songs.

That’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three tunes from back in the day that stood out among the other offerings. Indeed, these are three country songs from 1975 that sounded like nothing else on the radio.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn from ‘Back To The Country’ (1975)

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It’s safe to say country music hadn’t heard anything like this song until icon Loretta Lynn released it in 1975. On the track, Lynn humorously highlights the benefits of birth control—specifically the birth control pill. Well, to say that was controversial back then would be an understatement (many radio stations actually refused to play it). Even today, sadly, we are still debating these issues. But back in 1975? Lynn wouldn’t keep her views to herself. She sang them boldly from the rooftops

“Convoy” by C. W. McCall from ‘Black Bear Road’ (1975)

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This song was truly unlike anything on the radio in 1975. But it was such a hit that a few years later, Hollywood made a movie based on the track, and it starred country icon Kris Kristofferson. Indeed, C. W. McCall scored a home run when he released this tune. Its characters are unique and vivid; its plot is memorable. But the best part might just be the use of CB radio. Many have long wondered what truckers talk about on those devices as they drive long hours. Well, thanks to McCall and his song, “Convoy”, now we know!

“I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter from ‘I’m Jessi Colter’ (1975)

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Music fans are used to hearing love songs. They’re used to hearing breakup songs, too. But a song like this one? Well, that’s a horse of a different color. Never has there been a tune like “I’m Not Lisa” by Jessi Colter. On it, the singer is trying to convince her lover that she is not the woman he dated before her. Lisa, the singer says, passed away. But the object of the singer’s affection can’t quite get over that. He hasn’t gotten over the loss of Lisa. Oof! Indeed, the unique subject matter on this track is enough to give you cold shivers. It’s eerie, strange, and sad.

Photo by Charlie Gillett Collection/Redferns