3 Country Songs From the 1960s That Find Something Funny in the Most Depressing Situations

These country songs from the 1960s find something funny in sad situations. They make light of breakups and homesickness, powering through heartache with humor. Listening to these tracks helps us to do the same whenever trouble comes calling.

“Dang Me” by Roger Miller

Play video

“Dang me, dang me / They oughta take a rope and hang me / High from the highest tree / Woman, would you weep for me? / One more time,” the lyrics to Roger Miller’s “Dang Me” read. This is a 1960s country song about neglecting a relationship. While Miller’s character is out having fun, he’s left a partner and a kid at home. It makes light of a bad romantic situation, softening the blow with an air of humor.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Well, here I sit high, gettin’ ideas / Ain’t nothing but a fool would live like this / Out all night and runnin’ wild / Woman sittin’ home with a month-old child,” the lyrics continue. Miller manages to turn this dark tale of domestic neglect into a novelty hit.

“Flushed From The Bathroom Of Your Heart” by Johnny Cash

Play video

“I’ve been washed down the sink of your conscience / In the theater of your love I lost my part / And now, you say you’ve got me out of your conscience / I’ve been flushed from the bathroom of your heart,” the lyrics to this tongue-in-cheek 1960s country song read.

Though heartbreak sits at the center of this track, humor softens it. The allusion Johnny Cash makes here is nearly crass. It’s a song for laughing through the pain rather than sitting in it.

“King Of The Road” by Roger Miller

Play video

Circling back to Miller, we have this iconic road anthem. “Trailer’s for sale or rent / Rooms to let, 50 cents / No phone, no pool, no pets / I ain’t got no cigarettes,” the lyrics to “King Of The Road” read. This song captures the classic push and pull of a star’s life and the downsides of living so far from home.

“Ah, but, two hours of pushin’ broom / Buys an eight by twelve four-bit room / I’m a man of means by no means / King of the road,” the chorus reads. This song highlights the darker sides of fame. It’s a sad reality, made buoyant through Miller’s delivery.

Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images