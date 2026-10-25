3 Country Songs From the 1970s That Belong on Every Long Road Trip Playlist

When you’re out on the highway, seeing the world pass by through your windshield, a good soundtrack is key. The right song—or string of songs—can really elevate the moment and accentuate the journey.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day that help any stretch on the interstate. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s that belong on every long road trip playlist.

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“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” by Ed Bruce from ‘Ed Bruce’ (1975)

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When you’re out on the road, you see lots of things. Your eyes catch any number of oddities, from strange billboards to eerie saloons to animals of all kinds. And as you’re noticing all these bits of life, you start to wonder. What was it like to be a cowboy? What was it like to ride those wild horses, to corral those many steers? Well, if you ask Ed Bruce, he wouldn’t want you to know. His classic country tune, which is great for any road trip playlist, will tell you to find any other career path. It’s a funny sonic juxtaposition to listen to as you entertain your highway musings.

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

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Every time you head out on the highway, it’s a risk. It’s a gamble. So, if you’re going to leave home, you’d better know a few rules of the road. You’d better know what it means to be a risk-taker, a gambler. Yes, you’d better listen to Kenny Rogers as he sings you a few tricks of the trade on his iconic 1978 tune, “The Gambler”. So, whenever you have to make that long cross-country drive, be sure to include Ol’ Kenny on your road trip playlist. His wisdom just might come in handy someday.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

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Okay, okay, this is an obvious one. But sometimes when you’re out on the highway, you need to hit the nail on the head. You need to really feel those feelings. Maybe you’ve been out for days, and you’re finally headed back home. Well, then this tune is perfect. Or maybe you’re out wandering—you don’t know where the highway will take you. Maybe you’re on the way to find a new home. Well, that would be exciting! Yes, if that’s the case, then crank “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver up on the stereo! It’s chef’s kiss.

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