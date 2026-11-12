3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Find Something Funny in the Most Depressing Situations

Each of these 1980s country songs pokes fun at a sneakily depressing situation. Country music has always kept humor at the center. These songs do it better than most, making us laugh and cry in one fell swoop.

“All My Ex’s Live In Texas” by George Strait

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Starting with this George Strait classic, this is one of the most beloved, playful breakup songs of all time. “Rosanna’s down in Texarkana / Wanted me to push her broom / Sweet Eileen’s in Abilene / She forgot I hung the moon / And Allison’s in Galveston / Somehow lost her sanity,” Strait sings, using the many broken hearts he’s left in his wake to make listeners laugh.

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Of course, heartbreak is at the center of this song, but the witty lyricism makes it feel lighter than air. It’s relatable and charmingly light-hearted. There’s not even a whiff of heartbreak in this track, despite that theme being present.

“Little Rock” by Reba McEntire

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Though this Reba McEntire track is heartbreaking, the clever lyrics make it a joy to listen to. The “little rock” she’s referring to here is a wedding ring, leading the listener away from the obvious association. “Oh little rock / Think I’m gonna have to slip you off / Take a chance tonight and untie the knot / There’s more to life than what I’ve got / Oh little rock,” the lyrics read.

McEntire has many heartbreaking country songs that make us weep; this one elicits a different audience reaction. Listeners tend to marvel at the power of the writing rather than break down thinking of the divorce in the lyrics.

“She Got The Goldmine (I Got The Shaft)” by Jerry Reed

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Jerry Reed consistently released fun-loving, playful songs. He knew how to cut real emotions with lines that make listeners laugh. “She got the goldmine / I got the shaft / They split it right down the middle / And then they gave her the better half…Now listen, you ain’t heard nothin’ yet / Why, they gave her the color television set / Then they gave her the house / The kids and both o’ the cars,” the lyrics to this 1980s country hit read.

This is the sonic equivalent of laughing through the pain. While losing his love and much of his possessions, he manages to maintain his humor. It’s a song we can turn to in hard times, reminding us that a good spirit can be a tonic to anything.

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