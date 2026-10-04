3 Country Songs From the 1980s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 40+ Years Old

In the mood for some country songs from the 1980s that still have a surprisingly fresh sound, despite being more than 40 years old? The following three tracks still attract listeners of all ages. That’s good songwriting, I’d say.

“Guitar Town” by Steve Earle from ‘Guitar Town’ (1986)

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It’s rootsy, it’s rough, and it blends together rock and country seamlessly. Few country rock songs from the 80s have aged quite as well as Steve Earle’s “Guitar Town”.

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Despite being ahead of its time, this rockabilly-flavored country tune actually did quite well when it was first released in 1986. “Guitar Town” peaked at No. 7 on both the Canadian and US country charts. It remains Earle’s most successful career hit on either chart.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

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With an upbeat melody and that sunshiny voice, Dolly Parton penned one of the most relatable working-class anthems of all time, one that women, in particular, really stuck to. And it’s still relevant today, despite being nearly 26 years old at this point. You just can’t beat “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton was penned for the 1980 movie of the same name, and the song was an enormous hit on the charts. It won Parton two Grammy Awards, after all. This disco-flavored country pop classic peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and reached the Top 20 across the globe.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson from ‘Always On My Mind’ (1982)

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Plenty of country songs from the 1980s have that fresh, still-contemporary feel, but few have the emotional edge that “Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson has. This signature tune from 1982 is somewhat minimalist and quite intimate, and it lacks a lot of the production tropes of 1980s country music. Lots of country musicians were trying to dip into new wave, rock, and pop at the time. Nelson delivered a country classic instead, and it still resonated with listeners despite lacking any bells or whistles. It still resonates to this very day.

“Always On My Mind” by Willie Nelson is actually a cover of a song written by Johnny Christopher Wayne, Carson Thompson, and Mark James. Nelson’s version made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in the US and No. 5 on the Hot 100 chart.

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