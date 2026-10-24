3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Feel Like the Perfect Saturday Night

These three 1990s country songs are guaranteed to get a party started. They energize a room with foot-tapping rhythms and highly singable lyrics. Next time you want to set a room on fire, put on any one of these three country hits.

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“Friends In Low Places” — Garth Brooks

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If you’ve ever been in a crowded bar when this 1990s country song plays, you’ll know its power to get the party started. Garth Brooks delivered the perfect anthem for throwing your inhibitions away with this track. It’s been a must-play for decades. It’s guaranteed to excite listeners and get them revved up for a long night of drinking.

“’Cause I’ve got friends in low places / Where the whiskey drowns, and the beer chases my blues away / And I’ll be OK / Yeah, I’m not big on social graces / Think I’ll slip on down to the oasis / Oh, I’ve got friends in low places,” the lyrics read. The honky tonks of the world have never been the same since this track was released.

“Cowboy Take Me Away” — The Chicks

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This Chicks 1990s country song is the perfect soundtrack inclusion for a girls’ night out. “I said, cowboy take me away / Fly this girl as high as you can into the wild blue / Set me free, oh, I pray / Closer to heaven above and closer to you / Closer to you,” the lyrics read. This song about escapism is intoxicating. A couple of drinks and this song will sound like an instruction manual for the high life.

You might look out for a few cowboys to party with. You might even be convinced to reject city life, at least until you sober up. It’s the perfect, mid-tempo anthem to get the emotions swirling and the party at a steady rhythm.

“Any Man Of Mine” — Shania Twain

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This 1990s country song will make you want to slap on your favorite boots and head wherever the line dancing is good. Shania Twain brings unparalleled energy to this track, inviting everyone to get on her wavelength.

“Any man of mine better be proud of me / Even when I’m ugly, he still better love me / And I can be late for a date that’s fine / But he better be on time,” she sings. It’s a candid, tongue-in-cheek song that never has trouble exciting a crowd.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)