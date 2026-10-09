3 Country Songs From the 1990s That Still Sound Fresh, Despite Being 30+ Years Old

Some country songs just stand the test of time in ways that others don’t. When it comes to the following three country songs from the 1990s, each sounds incredibly fresh, despite being well over 30 years old at this point. Let’s enjoy a solid dose of 90s-flavored country music, shall we?

“A Thousand Years From Nowhere” by Dwight Yoakam from ‘This Time’ (1993)

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This Dwight Yoakam hit has a dreamy sound to it you’d typically hear in indie rock music from the era. And yet, it’s a country-rock song, completely with an enticing groove and melancholic vibe that is uniquely Yoakam. “A Thousand Years From Nowhere” still sounds so unique, despite being released way back in 1993.

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“A Thousand Years From Nowhere” by Dwight Yoakam was a No. 2 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart back in 1993. The tune also made it to No. 3 on the Canada Country Singles chart.

“What A Crying Shame” by The Mavericks from ‘What A Crying Shame’ (1993)

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How about a little neotraditional country music? “What A Crying Shame” by The Mavericks is a Tex-Mex classic. And while it’s a very neotraditional country tune, it has a touch of rockabilly to it, particularly when it comes to the song’s overall energy, and a retro vibe that keeps on giving.

“What A Crying Shame” by The Mavericks was a bigger hit in Canada than the US back in 1993, but it was a hit nonetheless. The tune peaked at No. 6 on the Canada Country Singles chart. It also reached No. 25 on the Hot Country Singles chart in the US.

“I Feel Lucky” by Mary Chapin Carpenter from ‘Come On Come On’ (1992)

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Any list of 1990s country songs would be at a loss without at least one Mary Chapin Carpenter mention, and “I Feel Lucky” still sounds particularly fresh after all these years. Carpenter’s wit has always bled through the paper when it comes to her songs. And this particular gem is dense with playful lyricism and a rootsy sound that’s still so enjoyable today.

“I Feel Lucky” by Mary Chapin Carpenter was a No. 4 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart when it was released in 1992.

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