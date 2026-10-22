3 Country Songs From the 1990s We Hear All the Time Around Thanksgiving and Christmas

Country music in the 1990s boasted a real engaging sensibility. The artists who wrote and recorded work then seemed to have a real sense of the moment, a strong idea of their fans, and how much they meant to them.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to explore three country tunes from back in the day that understood the assignment. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1990s we hear all the time around Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Let There Be Peace On Earth” by Vince Gill featuring Jenny Gill from ‘Let There Be Peace On Earth’ (1993)

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It’s one thing to be able to record a lovely, beautiful holiday-themed country song. It’s another thing entirely to record such a tune with your own daughter. Wow–just in case you thought this Vince Gill song couldn’t get any more emotional, in comes his young daughter Jenny to offer harmony and her lovely singing voice. The holidays, in many ways, are all about family. So, it makes sense that some of the country songs of the day include the artist’s kin as well. How sweet!

“It Wasn’t His Child” by Trisha Yearwood from ‘The Sweetest Gift’ (1994)

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The holidays are about festivities. But they are also about faith. And that’s the subject of this unique country tune by one of the genre’s icons, Trisha Yearwood. Instead of Christmas trees and gifts and all that, Yearwood hones in on the story of Jesus. She sings about Joseph and how he took care of Mary’s son even though he wasn’t the technical father. Indeed, this is a story worth remembering as you’re wrapping gifts and sipping hot chocolate. There is a reason for the season.

“Honky Tonk Christmas” by Alan Jackson from ‘Honky Tonk Christmas’ (1993)

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At the end of the day, when the holidays arrive, you want to feel good. There are enough reasons in the world to feel down. But then there’s “Honky Tonk Christmas” by Alan Jackson. The song is a literal reason to feel good. To feel joy. To experience happiness. Jackson knows how to get the party started and he knows it includes a slide guitar and a vocal twang. A saxophone helps, too! This track will get you smiling and dancing in no time at all! Happy holidays!

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for ACM