These 2010s country songs make jealousy a work of art. These artists used that emotion to inspire these legendary tracks.

“Girl Crush” by Little Big Town

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“I got a girl crush / Hate to admit it, but / I got a heart rush / Ain’t slowin’ down / I got it real bad / Want everything she has / That smile and that midnight laugh / She’s givin’ you now,” the lyrics to Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” read. This song is one of the most unique vantage points in the history of country heartbreak songs.

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This song sees the narrator wish not only to be with someone they love, but to step into the shoes of who they are with now. It’s such an enduring song because of that unique, uber-specific wish. “I want to taste her lips / Yeah, ’cause they taste like you / I want to drown myself / In a bottle of her perfume,” the lyrics continue.

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

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“Blue / Looks good on the sky / Looks good on that neon buzzin’ on the wall / But darlin’, it don’t match your eyes / I’m tellin’ you / You don’t need that guy. /It’s so black and white, he’s stealin’ your thunder / Baby, blue ain’t your color,” the lyrics to this Keith Urban staple read. Instead of delivering a song with typical bitter tones, he keeps it a slow waltz. Over top that gentle instrumentation, Urban captures the singular feeling of thinking you’d be better for someone else.

“I don’t understand how another man / Can take your sun and turn it ice cold,” the lyrics continue. This song isn’t boastful or angry; it’s a somber track with a far different tone than typical jealousy-ridden country tracks.

“Two Black Cadillacs” by Carrie Underwood

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“Headlights shining bright in the middle of the day / One is for his wife / The other for the woman who loved him at night / Two black Cadillacs meeting for the first time,” the lyrics to “Two Black Cadillacs” read. This Carrie Underwood song sees two women who were played by the same man meet and reckon with his infidelity.

“And the preacher said he was a good man / And his brother said he was a good friend / But the women in the two black veils didn’t bother to cry,” the lyrics continue. This dark revenge song turns jealousy into a stunning narrative arc.

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