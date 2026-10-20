3 Country Songs From the 2020s That Make You Want to Call Someone You Absolutely Shouldn’t

These 2020s country songs will put you in a nostalgic mood. You had better hope you deleted the number of the one that got away when these tracks come on. If you haven’t, you’re bound to dial that familiar number, hoping that you can rewrite history. They are dangerously persuasive when it comes to love.

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“Tennessee Orange” — Megan Moroney

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If you’ve ever fallen in love in the Volunteer State, this track is for you. This sports-themed country hit launched Megan Moroney’s career back in 2022. “Mama, forgive me, I like him a lot / Hell, I’m learning the words to Old Rocky Top / And he’s got a smile that makes me forget / I’ve always looked better in red,” the lyrics read.

If you’ve had a similar experience, listening to this song around football season might make you reach for your phone and go down memory lane. It’s a transportive track that dredges up old memories. You’ll be forgiven for thinking about that one special someone again, in a romantic light.

“I Should Go To Bed” — Dan + Shay

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“Someone told me that you were comin’ / So I should probably go to bed / I should probably turn off my phone / I should quit while I’m ahead / I should probably leave you alone,” the lyrics to Dan + Shay’s “I Should Go To Bed” read.

This breakup track will have you wishing you could run into an old flame. You might even take matters into your own hands and call a number you haven’t gotten to in a while. This song brings back old memories faster than anything else.

“23” — Sam Hunt

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This tender track is about a youthful relationship. As we grow older, our younger-years relationships stop making sense. In this track, Sam Hunt has gone through a similar experience. Nevertheless, he doesn’t take that love for granted.

“No matter where I go, no matter what I do / I’ll never be 23, with anyone but you / You can marry who you want / Go back to Tennessee / But you’ll never be 23 with anyone but me / We’ll always have Folly Beach / We’ll always have Delta nights / We’ll always be in between real love and real life,” the lyrics read. This song will likely bring someone to mind, whether your relationship timeline fits Hunt’s perfectly or not.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)