3 Country Tracks From the 2010s That Still Feel Effortlessly Cool

These country tracks from the 2010s still feel cool today. They all have an energy about them that makes them evergreen. They haven’t lost an ounce of their charm. Whether these artists were ahead of their time, timeless, or able to make the old new again, each has an innate ability to leave us awestruck. It’s made them and these tracks legendary in the country sphere.

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“Follow Your Arrow” — Kacey Musgraves

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There’s nothing cooler than breaking the norm to follow your personal mantras. Kacey Musgraves delivered one of the definitive songs in that vein in 2013: “Follow Your Arrow”. This song earned her fame and a stalwart fanbase.

“So, make lots of noise / Kiss lots of boys / Or kiss lots of girls, if that’s something you’re into / When the straight and narrow gets a little too straight / Roll up a joint, or don’t / Just follow your arrow wherever it points,” the lyrics read. This song didn’t land well at first. Musgraves was playing the long game with this track, daring to go against her genre’s conventions. That bold artistry still feels cool today.

“Springsteen” — Eric Church

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This track has stadium-sized energy. When we listen to this love song, we can’t help but feel energized. Whether we’re in a crowded venue listening to Church or alone in our cars, this song hits just as hard.

“Somewhere between that settin’ sun / I’m on Fire and Born to Run / You looked at me and I was done / We were just gettin’ started,” the lyrics read, as Church reminisces through the lens of Bruce Springsteen songs. To this day, the song has a grit that can’t be denied. It’s relatable, comforting, and invigorating.

“Feathered Indians” — Tyler Childers

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“Well my buckle makes impressions / On the inside of her thigh / There are little feathered Indians / Where we tussled through the night / If I’d known she was religious / Then I wouldn’t have came stoned / To the house of such an angel / Too f***ed up to get back home,” the lyrics to Tyler Childers’ breakout song, “Feathered Indians”, read.

This song helped catapult Childers and his unique brand of country to fame. It brought an Appalachian spirit back into country by leaning into the genre’s roots. It had an instant cool factor that still holds up today.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)