3 Cover Songs That Decoded the Genius of The Rolling Stones

These cover tracks are among the best versions of Rolling Stones songs, aside from the band’s originals. These renditions exceeded the expectations Stones fans would have of someone trying to emulate the band. These covers may have shifted the sound from the original, but they still highlight the band’s expert songwriting.

[RELATED: Remembering When The Rolling Stones Put Songwriting at the Forefront of a Surprising Album in 1966]

Videos by American Songwriter

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — Otis Redding

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Otis Redding’s version of this hit swapped guitar riffs for horns, harkening back to the Stones’ blues and soul influences. “The man talks on the radio / Keep tellin’ me more and more / About that useless information / He’s tryin’ to mess up my imagination / And I can’t get me no, no, no,” Redding sang with an earnestness that made the song his own.

The original version of this song carries plenty of emotion, but Redding’s incomparable vocals make it even more potent. When Redding talks about the unattainable, you feel the yearning in his voice. Mick Jagger is a singular frontman, but he’s not a vocalist in the traditional sense. Redding is just that, giving this cover an edge over the original.

“Wild Horses” — The Sundays

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The Sundays’ cover of “Wild Horses” is one of the most famous Stones covers of all time. This rendition swaps the original’s gritty blues influences for dreamy, atmospheric rock. This cover is captivating, shining an even brighter light on the lyrics.

“Childhood living is easy to do / The things that you wanted, I bought them for you / Graceless lady, you know who I am / You know I can’t let you slide through my hands,” the lyrics read. This is a beloved rendition of a Stones classic. It’s hard to measure up to the original, but The Sundays managed to do the impossible.

“(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” — Devo

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Circling back to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, we’re revisiting Devo’s unique version. Devo’s version turns this soulful anthem into a mechanical new-wave masterpiece. “When I’m watchin’ my TV / And a man comes on to tell me / How white my shirts could be / But it can’t be a man ’cause he does not smoke / Same cigarettes as me,” the band sings in their anxious cover version.

This rendition really bottles up the frantic, disillusioned energy of this Stones hit. It’s not quite as listenable as the original, but it’s a worthy addition to The Stones sphere.

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