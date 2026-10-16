3 Debut Singles That Completely Defined a Rocker’s Career Right From the Very Start

These debut rock singles made careers. Though these bands went on to release popular material after their debuts, it’s these initial offerings that are still buzzed about today. You don’t need to be a fan to know these hits. They are universal, wide-reaching anthems that are arguably more popular than the bands that made them.

[RELATED: Remembering When Two Rock Legends Reunited To Bring Back a Beloved Band After Two Decades in 1994]

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“More Than A Feeling” – Boston

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When most of us think of Boston, only one song comes to mind: “More Than A Feeling”. This song completely defined their career. Though they are not a one-hit wonder, it can sometimes feel that way because this track overshadows the rest of their discography.

“I looked out this morning, and the sun was gone / Turned on some music to start my day / I lost myself in a familiar song / I closed my eyes, and I slipped away,” the familiar lyrics to this rock debut single read. Most classic rock fans can sing along to this track. It even reaches beyond that listenership. This band hit the ground running with their debut single.

“Creep” — Radiohead

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Though the band later grew to hate this track, Radiohead defined themselves with their debut single, “Creep.” “When you were here before / Couldn’t look you in the eye / You’re just like an angel / Your skin makes me cry,” the lyrics to this counterculture anthem read. Despite its fringe status, listeners of all persuasions found solace in this track about unrequited love.

Even today, listeners know this song even if they aren’t familiar with Radiohead. For alt-rock legends, this song has become surprisingly mainstream, much to the band’s chagrin.

“Anarchy In The U.K.” — Sex Pistols

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The Sex Pistols let listeners know exactly what they were about from the get-go. No one could’ve claimed to be confused by this band’s antics after hearing their debut single, “Anarchy In The U.K.” Uber defiant and a thesis statement of sorts, this song has defined this band’s approach to punk.

“I am an Antichrist / I am an anarchist / Don’t know what I want, but I know how to get it / I wanna destroy passerby,” the vitriolic lyrics read. No matter how many years pass, this song remains popular. So much so that The Sex Pistols have effectively become immortal; their message is just as potent today as it was when they released it.

(Photo by Patrick Ford/Redferns)