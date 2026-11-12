3 Famous Songs From 1971 That Are Connected to the Vietnam War

The Vietnam War would come to an end in 1975, but in the early 70s, there were still plenty of songs that had something to say about the conflict. Here are some songs from 1971 that are connected to the Vietnam War.

“Bring The Boys Back Home” by Freda Payne

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Freda Payne’s “Bring The Boys Back Home” delivered a powerful sentiment about the war at a time when many US soldiers were coming back in body bags. Payne pleads with the listener: “Bring the boys back home, and bring them back alive.”

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Can’t you see them marching ‘cross the sky

All the soldiers that have died

Trying to get home

Can’t you see them

Trying to get home

They’re trying to get home

They’re trying to get home.

“Sam Stone” by John Prine

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While many songwriters during this time wrote songs of protest about the Vietnam War, John Prine aimed to tell the story of Sam Stone, an ex-soldier who dies not from war, but from a morphine addiction. It doesn’t say that Stone is a Vietnam veteran in the song, but this has been assumed by many listeners. Prine even compared “Sam Stone” to many Vietnam anthems of the day.

“…At that time, all the other Vietnam songs were basic protest songs, made up to slap each other on the back like ‘Yeah, this is the right cause,’” he told Performing Songwriter. “I don’t remember any other songs that talked about the soldiers at all.”

After the Civil War, morphine addiction ran rampant among soldiers, and with Vietnam, heroin had a similar impact. This song appears on John Prine’s self-titled debut album.

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

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“What’s Going On” is the opening song of Gaye’s album of the same name. The whole project follows a Vietnam veteran as he returns to the US. He witnesses a version of America that is different than the one he left. When writing this song, Gaye was inspired lyrically by the experience of his brother Frankie, who served in the Vietnam War.

Mother, mother

There’s too many of you crying

Brother, brother, brother

There’s far too many of you dying

You know we’ve got to find a way

To bring some loving here today, yeah.

Photo by: Tom Hill/Getty Images