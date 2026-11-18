These three 1970s folk songs instantly put listeners into a new frame of mind. They soothe our souls in ways few other songs can.

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“Take Me Home, Country Roads” — John Denver

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This folk-blend track is a classic for many reasons. But part of why we love it so much is how peaceful it makes us feel. This song demands that we slow down and ruminate on our homes. Whether you live in the same scenery Denver describes or not, the longing to return to a comfortable place in the world is universal.

“All my memories gather ’round her / Miner’s lady, stranger to blue water / Dark and dusty, painted on the sky / Misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye,” the lyrics read. This song is deeply visual. The listener wants to slow down and take in every word. Even the robust chorus is meditative when listened to with a strict reverence.

“Fire And Rain” — James Taylor

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“Been walking my mind to an easy time / My back turned towards the sun / Lord knows, when the cold wind blows / It’ll turn your head around / Well, there’s hours of time on the telephone line / To talk about things to come / Sweet dreams and flying machines in pieces on the ground,” the lyrics to James Taylor’s folk rock song “Fire And Rain” read. This song is an instant chill pill. Though the lyrics are a tad existential, the gentle guitar strumming and Taylor’s supple voice lull us into a relaxed state.

No matter how many times we hear this song, it has the same effect. Your shoulders drop, your cares go away, and all you can focus on is what Taylor is singing.

“Wild World” — Cat Stevens

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This is another song with lyrics that can stir up some anxiety. But Cat Stevens’ delivery quickly hushes any negative emotion. “You know I’ve seen a lot of what the world can do / And it’s breakin’ my heart in two / Because I never wanna see you sad girl / Don’t be a bad girl,” the lyrics read. From the first note, the listener is quickly pushed into a lowered state, ready to relax into this 1970s folk-rock classic.

(Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns)