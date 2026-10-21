3 Forgotten Lyrics by Michael Jackson That Sound Like Poetry

Whether you’re listening to him for his funky beats or musical attempts at world peace, Michael Jackson rarely disappoints. Here are a few of his more underrated songs. These have lyrics that cut straight through the melody and right to the heart.

“Can’t Let Her Get Away”

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If I let her get away

Then the world will have to see

A fool who lives alone

And the fool who sets you free.

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This song from Dangerous is about a failing relationship. While some of the lyrics on this track are a little more sensual, some parts are surprisingly deep. Take this moment in the second verse, for example. It showcases just how exposed being left to yourself in a relationship can make you feel. This song was written by Jackson and Teddy Riley.

“Just Good Friends”

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I watched you on the floor

Cheek to cheek

She’s getting to you

You didn’t see

Her eyes on me, no

She looked right through you.

In “Just Good Friends”, Jackson sings about a relationship in which he is definitely not “just good friends” with someone. This song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who also penned “What’s Love Got To Do With It”. This song was also one of only two songs on the Bad album that were not written by Jackson. The other one was “Man In The Mirror”. Even though “Just Good Friends” isn’t his most popular song, I do think this one is super fun.

“Another Part Of Me”

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They’re all in line

Waitin’ for you

Can’t you see?

You’re just another part of me.

In “Another Part Of Me”, Michael Jackson calls his fans to action. Similar to how “Man In The Mirror” asks people to embrace change and work on themselves for the better, this song asks them to look outside themselves. This one was written by Jackson and John Barnes. Jackson explains that really, we’re all just part of each other, so we have to find a way to be kind to our fellow humans if we want our planet to, in turn, be better. There are few people that can put that kind of message into a groovy pop song successfully, but hey, Jackson did it twice.

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