3 Heartbreaking Ballads From 1973 That Still Give Listeners Chills in the 2020s

Some ballads still sound so heartbreaking, even those that have been floating around the airwaves since way back in 1973. Anyone who heard these songs when they were released likely remembers them fondly, probably with just the threat of a tear coming to one’s eye.

“Killing Me Softly With His Song” by Roberta Flack from ‘Killing Me Softly’

Play video

“Strummin’ my pain with his fingers / Singin’ my life with his words / Killing me softly with his song.”

Videos by American Songwriter

No matter your age, you’ve heard this tender and soulful ballad before. Whether it was Roberta Flack’s chart-buster from 1973 or the original tune from Lori Lieberman the year prior, “Killing Me Softly With His Song” has become something of an American standard. And it’s such a good heartbreak song that has aged well through the years.

Roberta Flack’s version of “Killing Me Softly With His Song” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973.

“Yesterday Once More” by The Carpenters from ‘Now & Then’

Play video

“When they get to the part / Where he’s breakin’ her heart / It can really make me cry.”

The Carpenters knew how to dish out a tender and often heartbreaking ballad. “Yesterday Once More” was just one of a few. But it was their most noteworthy ballad to hit the airwaves in 1973. Fans loved this nostalgic song about reminiscing, and it made it all the way to No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce from ‘You Don’t Mess Around With Jim’

Play video

“If I could save time in a bottle / The first thing that I’d like to do / Is to save every day ’til eternity passes away / Just to spend them with you.”

I wasn’t going to leave this gem off our list of heartbreaking ballads from 1973. “Time In A Bottle” is a bit of an existential song. Though, it was initially written after Jim Croce found out his wife was pregnant and likely was meant to have a sweeter meaning. However, the song took on a more poignant meaning after it was released as a single, following Jim Croce’s untimely passing in 1973. The song was a hit, topping the mainstream charts in both the US and Canada.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images