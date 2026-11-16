3 Heartbreaking Songs From 1960 That Still Pack an Emotional Punch

Music has, for decades, been able to convey a wide variety of emotions, including sadness. These are three of the best heartbreaking songs from 1960, which all still pack a serious emotional punch today.

“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” by Connie Francis

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By 1960, Connie Francis had already released dozens of singles, with several Top 10 hits. Still, it wasn’t until “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” that Francis had her first No.1 single. The song, written by Jack Keller and Howard Greenfield, did not appear on an album when it was first released.

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“Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” starts with, “The tears I cried for you could fill an ocean / But you don’t care how many tears I cry / And though you only lead me on and hurt me / I couldn’t bring myself to say goodbye.“

Francis became known for recording songs in multiple languages, including this one. “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” became the first single that she recorded in German. This song also made Francis the first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s an interesting success story, since her producer, Arnold Maxin, believed this song would ruin her career.

“Only the Lonely (Know the Way I Feel)” by Roy Orbison

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On Roy Orbison’s Lonely And Blue album is “Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)“. Orbison wrote this song with Joe Melson.

“Only The Lonely (Know The Way I Feel)” says in part, “There goes my baby / There goes my heart / They’re gone forever / So far apart / But only the lonely / Know why / I cry / Only the lonely.”

This song became Orbison’s first hit single, reaching the Top 5. Surprisingly, although Lonely And Blue is his first record, Orbison had already released more than a dozen singles before it was released.

“A Mess Of Blues” by Elvis Presley

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“A Mess Of Blues” is part of Presley’s iconic Elvis’ Golden Records, Vol. 3 record, which remains one of his most successful. Doc Pomus and Mort Shuman are the writers of this hit single.

“A Mess Of Blues” says, “Whoops there goes a teardrop / Rollin’ down my face / If you cry when you’re in love / It sure ain’t no disgrace.”

Elvis’ Golden Records, Vol. 3 also includes “Stuck On You”, “It’s Now Or Never”, “Are You Lonesome Tonight?”, and “Surrender”, all No. 1 hits for Presley. “A Mess Of Blues” is the B-side to “It’s Now Or Never”. Numerous other artists have also recorded this song, including Jeff Healey, John Hiatt, and Delbert McClinton, among others.

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