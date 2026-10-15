3 Hit Songs From 1975 That Will Teleport You to Your Younger Years

There’s no denying that music has transportative qualities that transcend time and space. Regardless of how old we are and what music came out during our younger years, some tracks just have a way of sending us to yesteryear better than others. Just take these three hit songs from 1975 that will teleport you back to your youth, no matter your age.

“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian

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“At Seventeen” by Janis Ian might not teleport us to the best parts of our youth, but it teleports us just the same. Anyone who grew up awkward, conventionally unattractive, or lonely can relate to the intense melancholy Ian imbues in this tender, vulnerable ballad. The song itself is honestly a pretty sad listen. Nevertheless, there is something cathartic about commiserating over those negative experiences. If everyone went through it, too, then maybe we weren’t as lonely as our insecurities and high school bullies made us feel.

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“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

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Next up in our list of hit songs from 1975 with teleportative qualities is one that reminds us of our youth in spirit, if not explicitly in lyrical content. Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s driving rock ‘n’ roll classic, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, has all the fixings for waxing about past loves in the wild, chaotic days of our youth. Love felt more visceral and, conversely, less emotionally fulfilling. Still, as great as long-term intimacy can be, sometimes it’s nice to fondly remember more independent times.

“Black Water” by The Doobie Brothers

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Even if you didn’t grow up in the Deep South, songs like The Doobie Brothers’ 1975 hit, “Black Water”, make you wish that you did. The song immediately transports the listener to a lazy evening by the water, when words like “and I ain’t got no worries ‘cause I ain’t in no hurry at all” ring with absolute truth. Remember when summer nights were spent relaxing in the dewy heat regardless of what day of the week it was? For most of us, weeknight summer gallivanting is a relic of decades past, but “Black Water” helps us revisit those moments, if only briefly.

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