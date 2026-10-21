3 Iconic Rock Songs From the 1970s Written in Actual Dreams

One never knows where or when inspiration will strike. Sometimes an artist can be in the studio working for hours and hours, and nothing arrives. But then when do they go home to sleep? Magic happens.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day inspired by slumber. Indeed, these are three iconic rock songs from the 1970s written in actual dreams.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel from ‘The Stranger’ (1977)

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The melody and chord progression for this 1977 song from Billy Joel first appeared to him while he was sleeping. Then, when he woke up, he started writing. But even though the tune came to him via his subconscious, Joel didn’t trust it immediately. He didn’t want to include “Just The Way You Are” on his 1977 LP, The Stranger. But some famous artists—Linda Ronstadt and Phoebe Snow—convinced him otherwise. The result was one of Joel’s most beloved songs.

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘Second Helping’ (1974)

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Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King composed the famed guitar solos for this ode to the South while dreaming. In the early 1970s, as Lynyrd Skynyrd was putting this song together, King woke up one morning from a dream with the melody for the solos in his noggin. When he got to the studio shortly after, he played them directly onto the track. Lynyrd Skynyrd kept the recording, and the rest, as they say, is history. Indeed, “Sweet Home Alabama” remains one of the best-loved southern rock songs ever.

“La Villa Strangiato” by Rush from ‘Hemispheres’ (1978)

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This nearly 10-minute instrumental song from the Canadian-born band Rush started in slumber. The tune features a dozen distinct parts. And each involves different instruments and corresponds to what came to Rush’s guitarist Alex Lifeson in his dreams. “Every section of that song is different dreams that Alex would tell us about,” said Rush drummer Neil Peart. “It was these bizarre dreams that he would insist on telling you every detail about.” Well, the dreams sure paid off. The lengthy instrumental remains one of Rush’s most popular songs today!

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