3 Iconic Rock Songs From the 1980s That Have Endured Through Other Artists Sampling Them

These rock songs were massive hits in the 1980s. They’ve endured on their own, but were given a leg up through key samples in other popular songs. Revisit these songs and their progeny below.

“Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks / “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child

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Stevie Nicks’ “Edge of Seventeen” helped solidify her solo career. It epitomized her sound and persona outside Fleetwood Mac. Destiny’s Child paid homage to Nicks and this iconic song some years later with “Bootylicious”. The suggestive pop song used the backing riff to Nicks’ track, giving it a renewed appeal to younger generations.

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“Barely move, we’ve arrived / Lookin’ sexy, lookin’ fly / Baddest chick, chick inside / DJ, jam tonight / Spotted me, a tender thang / There you are, come on, baby / Don’t you wanna dance with me? / Can you handle, handle me,” the trio sings over the iconic guitar riff. It’s a powerhouse song made even more appealing by calling upon a rock legend.

“Tainted Love” by Soft Cell / “SOS” by Rihanna

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Rihanna’s “SOS” samples Soft Cell’s iconic 1980s hit, “Tainted Love”. Rihanna does something so different with the instrumentation that you’d be forgiven for not knowing it was a sample. But either way, this track is all the better thanks to the well-placed sample.

“I’m obsessive when just one thought of you comes up / And I’m aggressive, just one thought ain’t close enough / You got me stressing, incessantly pressing the issue / ‘Cause every moment gone you know I miss you,” Rihanna sings in this 2000s staple. The synth line from this 1980s hit proved it had major staying power in this later hit.

“Under Pressure” by David Bowie and Queen / “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice

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Perhaps one of the most famous examples of a distinctive sample of a 1980s song is Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby”. More a ripoff than a sample, this song borrows heavily from David Bowie and Queen’s duet. Despite tensions between the band and the rapper, no one can deny this bass line has some longevity.

The bass riff and piano adornments in “Under Pressure” worked perfectly as a backing track to this 1990s rap hit. “Alright stop, collaborate and listen / Ice is back with my brand new invention / Something grabs a hold of me tightly / Flow like a harpoon daily and nightly,” the lyrics read.

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