These three iconic 1990s rock songs could be from the 1970s. In fact, many of us have been mistaken, thinking these tracks were from that earlier era, only to be shocked when we find out the truth. The 1990s saw a major cultural resurgence of the 1970s. That inevitably made its way into music, as evidenced by the three hits below.

“Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

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This Neil Young song seems like it was taken straight out of the 1970s. But a 1990s song it is. “But there’s a full moon risin’ / Let’s go dancin’ in the light / We know where the music’s playin’ / Let’s go out and feel the night,” Young sings over a simple folk rock guitar pattern.

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When we think of the 1990s, we hear grungy guitars and pounding drums. This era is best known for its darkly tinged hits and plenty of attitude. This Young song, however, takes a different path, drawing on older sounds that Young helped establish in the 1970s.

“Live Forever” by Oasis

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Oasis’ “Live Forever” is deeply in the pocket of what we know from this band. Because Oasis is instantly recognizable to most of us, few would mistake this as an actual 1970s song. But this song has elements of that earlier decade woven into its titular 1990s sound.

“Maybe I don’t really wanna know / How your garden grows / ‘Cause I just wanna fly / Lately, did you ever feel the pain / In the morning rain / As it soaks you to the bone,” the lyrics read. This Oasis song calls on the memory of earlier Brit rock bands who set the stage for the Gallagher brothers in the 1970s.

“Bleed To Love Her” by Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac also dusted off their 1970s sound in the 1990s with “Bleed To Love Her”. “Once again she steals away / Then she reaches out to kiss me / And how she takes my breath away / Pretending that she don’t miss me,” the lyrics read. If you didn’t know better, you’d think this was a classic era Fleetwood Mac song, instead of the reunion catalyst it was.

“And once again she calls to me / Then she vanishes in thin air / And how she takes my breath away / Pretending that she’s not there,” the lyrics continue. Lindsey Buckingham appeased fans of the Rumours lineup with this hit, drumming up plenty of nostalgia.

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