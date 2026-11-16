In the early 2000s, the iPod was king. Officially released in November of 2001, the device soon became a must-own among music fans. After all, you could fit hundreds, if not thousands, of tunes on the single contraption.

And here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day we bet you listened to on your iPod regularly. Indeed, these are three indie rock songs we know you had on your iPod playlist in the early 2000s.

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“Take Me Out” by Franz Ferdinand from ‘Franz Ferdinand’ (2004)

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This song is a banger. If you aren’t careful, you might just start dancing around your living room if you put it on today. The guitar, the beat—they are enough to take you over mind, body, and soul. And in the early 2000s, this song was all over the musical landscape. It was also all over iPod playlists. Anyone who liked rock music was rocking out to “Take Me Out” by the Glasgow, Scotland-born band Franz Ferdinand.

“Is This It” by The Strokes from ‘Is This It’ (2001)

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When The Strokes hit the mainstream in the early 2000s, music changed. The band’s brand of peppy indie rock music became addictive. With speedy snare drums and vocals that sunk into the marrow of your bones, the music became the standard of the day. That’s why everyone had the band and their song “Is This It” on their early iPod devices. It was a tune made for walking around your hometown with a big ol’ grin on your face. And the legacy of the song (and the band) remains strong today.

“Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service from ‘Give Up‘ (2003)

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While the Pacific Northwest is known for the grunge music of the early 1990s, the region also contributed a lot to indie rock in the early 2000s thanks to bands like Death Cab For Cutie, Modest Mouse, and The Postal Service. The latter project offered a track that almost every fan of popular music loved and listened to in the moment. Indeed, “Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service was a classic in its day, and it remains one today thanks to its ethereal, sparkling indie rock sounds.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage