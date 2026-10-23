3 Insanely Catchy Melodies From Unforgettable 70s-Era Soft Rock Songs

Soft rock had quite an incredible era in the 1970s, and many of the biggest genre hits from that era had melodies that absolutely made the songs. That’s the case for the following three soft rock songs, which have melodies that continue to get stuck in listeners’ heads despite being nearly 50 years old at this point.

“Baby Come Back” by Player from ‘Player’ (1977)

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It’s impossible to even read the title of this song without the melody getting stuck in your head. That’s the power of “Baby Come Back” by Player. This yacht rock-adjacent soft rock delight has a soulful, insanely catchy melody that just keeps looping on and on in one’s head, long after the song has reached its end.

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“Baby Come Back” by Player was a No. 1 smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1977. The tune also reached the Top 40 in Canada, the UK, and a number of other countries.

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley from ‘Nights Are Forever’ (1976)

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England Dan & John Ford Coley dominated soft rock for a hot minute in the 70s. And one of their catchiest contributions to the genre has to be the glittery tune “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight”. Record World called the melodic hook of this song “extraordinary,” and I think that’s the perfect word to describe it. That chorus, too, is unbelievable and ahead of its time.

“I’d Really Love To See You Tonight” by England Dan & John Ford Coley was a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 and also topped the Easy Listening chart in the US.

“The Things We Do For Love” by 10cc from ‘Deceptive Bends’ (1976)

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Another band that dominated soft rock for a while in the 70s is 10cc. Most people think of “I’m Not In Love” when they think of this band. And while that song is gorgeous and a personal favorite, the melody of “The Things We Do For Love” is what sticks out in my mind when we talk about soft rock melodies. This progressive pop banger is just on another level.

“The Things We Do For Love” by 10cc was quite a commercial success for the band. It made it to No. 5 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Canadian pop charts.

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