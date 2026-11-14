3 Legendary Classic Rock Songs From 1982 That Survived the New Wave Takeover

The year 1982 was the year for new wave. Just look at the chart history for that particular period. The biggest songs included new wave-flavored bangers like “Abracadabra” by Steve Miller Band and “Don’t You Want Me” by The Human League. Still, classic rock wasn’t totally shoved back onto the shelf in 1982 in favor of new wave. A ton of rock tunes dominated the charts that year and survived the new wave takeover. Let’s look at just a few examples!

“Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from ‘Rocky III’

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Is there a more memorable song from 1982? That’s up to public opinion. But there’s no way anyone alive in 1982 didn’t hear “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor. This hard rock classic was made famous by its use in the blockbuster film Rocky III. It’s still in constant rotation on classic rock radio and at sporting events to this very day. Back in 1982, this iconic song reached the Top 40 globally and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It would later earn a Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal.

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“Jack & Diane” by John Cougar from ‘American Fool’

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In the age of glittery synths and avant-garde new wave jams, heartland rock was also enjoying a bit of a genre renaissance in 1982. Enter “Jack & Diane”, one of the biggest hits to come from singer-songwriter John Mellencamp (then John Cougar). This tender love ballad has since been named by the RIAA as one of the Songs of the Century. And I think it deserves such a big accolade. Back in 1982, “Jack & Diane” made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 charts in the US.

“Hard To Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago from ‘Chicago 16’

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How about a little bit of soft rock on our list of classic rock tunes that survived the new wave takeover in 1982? “Hard To Say I’m Sorry” by Chicago was the band’s second No. 1 hit on the Hot 100. And it was so loved by listeners that it was nominated for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the following year’s Grammy Awards.

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