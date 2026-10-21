3 Lyrics From 1990s Pop Greats That Are Absolute Poetry

People often think of poetry as deep, emotional words about pain and suffering. But poetry doesn’t have to be downbeat. It can be anything that relates to us and makes us see the world more viscerally and beautifully. These three pop songs from the 1990s show that. They may not be the typical idea of poetry, but they are poetic all the same.

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“Genie In A Bottle” — Christina Aguilera

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“I feel like I’ve been locked up tight / For a century of lonely nights / Waiting for someone to release me,” the lyrics to “Genie In A Bottle” read. If you saw that line in a poetry book, you’d be moved. Of course, Christina Aguilera’s vocals move us as well, just more physically than emotionally.

Pop music sometimes gets a bad rap for being too light or unserious. But even amid that fun-loving, sensual energy, these are beautifully written verses that speak to our hearts. Though this song was made for the dance floor, it has intimate moments that fit the art of poetry.

“Torn” — Natalie Imbruglia

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“I thought I saw a man brought to life / He was warm, he came around like he was dignified / He showed me what it was to cry / Well, you couldn’t be that man I adored / You don’t seem to know or seem to care what your heart is for / Well, I don’t know him anymore,” the lyrics to this 1990s one-hit wonder read. This song epitomized pop music’s brooding side. It’s a bit alternative, but it still fits within pop’s sensibilities.

The track’s tenderness lends itself to poetry. Unlike Aguilera’s track, which is meant to get people on the dance floor, this is a pop song for life’s quieter moments. That’s why we can really see the stunning nature of these words.

“Waterfalls” — TLC

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“I seen a rainbow yesterday, but too many storms / Have come and gone, leaving a trace of not one God-given ray / Is it because my life is ten shades of gray? / I pray all ten fade away, seldom praise Him for the sunny days,” the breakdown of TLC’s “Waterfalls” reads. Though this is a pop hit, it carries a heavy message.

The trio warns against self-destructive behavior through several examples. It’s a poetic mirror of life, shining a light on its hardest parts. The breakdown above rings true for many of us, making us realize what we take for granted.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)