3 Music Videos From the 2010s That Don’t Look Anything Like the Songs Sound

These 2010s music videos don’t look like their songs sound. The artists behind these hits chose an unexpected direction for these staple tracks. You could’ve never guessed what these videos would be like before you saw them. They are bold moves to be sure.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“Chandelier” — Sia

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Though we now associate this song with its accompanying music video, our first listen suggested a very different image from the one we got. This upbeat pop anthem felt like it needed a club scene in its music video. Instead, we got a grim, sparse building with an off-kilter dance number. It certainly gave this song an odder tinge than one would’ve initially expected.

“Party girls don’t get hurt / Can’t feel anythin’, when will I learn? / I push it down, I push it down / I’m the one for a good time call / Phone’s blowin’ up, ringin’ my doorbell / I feel the love, I feel the love,” the lyrics read. It’s a pretty straightforward song on the surface, but the accompanying visual made it an art piece.

“Somebody That I Used To Know” — Gotye feat. Kimbra

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I mean, no one could’ve really predicted what the video for “Somebody That I Used To Know” would’ve ended up looking like. This surreal 2010s music video worked perfectly for this staple of the era, but it wouldn’t have been the obvious choice when you first heard the track.

“Now and then, I think of when we were together / Like when you said you felt so happy, you could die / I told myself that you were right for me / But felt so lonely in your company / But that was love, and it’s an ache I still remember,” Gotye sings while he slowly gets covered in stop-motion paint. It remains one of the most iconic visuals of the 2010s.

“Pumped Up Kicks” — Foster The People

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Foster The People do a good job of hiding the morose tension in “Pumped Up Kicks”. But the lyrics reveal a dark truth. “Robert’s got a quick hand / He’ll look around the room, he won’t tell you his plan / He’s got a rolled cigarette / Hanging out his mouth, he’s a cowboy kid,” the lyrics read. Even so, the accompanying music video is about as carefree as you can get, creating even more dissonance between the subject matter and the song’s vibe.

(Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images)